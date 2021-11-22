FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes will be hosting spiritual healing and a day of prayer for our sacred Mother Earth on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Fort Hall Festival Arbor. The prayer will be conducted by tribal aboriginal elder Fred Auck of Fort Hall.
Auck approached the Business Council to propose a day be set aside for needed prayers for all aboriginal tribal people and the council approved to acknowledge this request. Auck stated, "I invite all people and all tribes from the north to south on this continent to pray at the same time at 10 a.m. mountain standard time."
Prayers may be conducted at your respective locations or at home. Put cedar on at the same time to begin our larger prayer together.
“This moment in time will somehow create our humble gratitude for the immense gifts of life provided by Mother Earth since the beginning of our creation.”
The Fort Hall community prayer will be held outside at the Fort Hall Festival Arbor, so those attending should dress warm and wear their facemask. Please arrive early with your feathers/fans, as the prayer will start right at 10 a.m.
