FORT HALL — Since mid-December, the Tribes Indian Health Service, Tribal Health & Human Services and Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center clinic have been vaccinating the Fort Hall community against COVID-19. According to health officials, until last week the community was being protected using the two dose Moderna vaccine at the rate of around 50 people per day.
According to Chairman Boyer: “Having more of our people get vaccinated and protected will allow us to open up for events in Fort Hall, such as Indian relays, powwows and such. The Council has developed a target goal of having 75% of our community vaccinated by May 2021. This is a goal that we can accomplish if we all stick together and get vaccinated.”
The Tribes have two health facilities on the Fort Hall Reservation that provide vaccine clinics, as well as hosting community mass vaccine events. One was held in February for the Moderna and another one will be Saturday at Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Overall, these community vaccination events are covering 30% of the Tribal population being vaccinated (data as of Tuesday).
An exciting new tool has also been added to the Sho-Ban toolkit against COVID-19. Last week, on March 9, Fort Hall received the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which provides protection after only one dose.
While both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness or death from COVID-19 (including variants), the ease of the single dose “one and done” vaccine will allow the community to more rapidly increase the “immune” or “protected” population.
Since receiving, IHS and HRSA were able to vaccinate 64 people with the J&J vaccine the very first day. In just two weeks, those people will be considered protected from COVID-19 virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that once people are fully vaccinated with either vaccine, after two weeks, they will be able to:
— Not have to go into quarantine or get tested if exposed to COVID-19, as long as they don’t show any COVID-19 symptoms.
— Hang out with other fully vaccinated people indoors, without needing to wear a face mask or practice social distancing (have employees show vaccination card).
— Visit unvaccinated low risk people indoors (people who are healthy and do not have COVID-19).
Visit the following link for CDC guidance, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html.
Every Tuesday in March, Fort Hall IHS is giving out vaccines — no need to pre-register — just come on in.
Note: Patients must be from a federally recognized Tribe. Call IHS at 208-238-5427 for more information.
On Saturday, HRSA is hosting a mass vaccination from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center (HRSA), 73 Navajo Drive in Pocatello. Contact 208-478-3987 for more information.