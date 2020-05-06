FORT HALL — The incident commander works daily with the Emergency Operations Center team, and here is this week’s update:
The EOC/incident commander is working diligently in securing needed supplies, including masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for tribal governmental needs. Due to high demand nationwide to secure personal protective equipment, the EOC is gradually receiving orders, including masks, thermometers and gloves.
The Fort Hall Business Council has extended safety leave and stay at home order until May 8. Employees are asked to stay in touch with your supervisors for further details and information. Other employment-related questions should be directed to the personnel department at 208-478-3850.
Currently, the Health Resources and Services Administration Community Clinic is conducting tests for essential departments, such as Fort Hall Police, fire/emergency services, Fish and Game, and corrections. As of today, 60 individuals were tested and all COVID-19 testing results were negative. Health care workers and Tribal Enterprises will be tested next. Please note that testing is only a current snapshot of employee health status.
Fort Hall Indian Health Services Not-Tsoo Gah-nee Indian Health Center has received COVID-19 funds for maintenance, operations and equipment.
Fort Hall Recreation is opening a tribal youth feeding program on June 1, where both breakfast and lunch will be served. In addition, Fort Hall Recreation has canceled all May events. For more information, please call Mike Sakelaris at 478-3770.
Tribal department directors and managers have submitted a return to work plans for their respective departments, which are being reviewed by the Tribal Safety Committee. Directors or managers are required to remain in contact with their staff to provide updates and information on returning to work. Safety signage will be posted at all tribal departments and at the Enterprises as reminders to employees and the community of staying safe and healthy. The tribes are building a personal protective equipment cache for preparedness purposes so we will have enough personal protective equipment to be protective as we return back to work.
Extensive COVID-19 related training is being offered to tribal employees. A training video on how to use personal protective and equipment is being developed and is scheduled for release on Wednesday. All tribal employees are required to attend the personal protective and equipment training, as a part of the tribal return to work plans. The directors and managers are responsible for ensuring all their employees are trained in best management practices for COVID-19.
Friday at 10 a.m. Chairman Batt, Public Information Officer Robbie Moss and Executive Director Elese Teton will provide weekly updates on COVID-19 via Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Facebook.
The tribes highly advise the community to keep safe and take the following preventative precautions:
1. All residents of the Fort Hall Reservation are required to stay at home and leave home only when absolutely necessary for health, safety or welfare as described herein:
2. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
3. Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing or have been in a public place. (Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.) If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
4. Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
5. Clean and disinfect your home frequently touched objects and surfaces.
6. Avoid public gatherings (recommendation from CDC is 10 people or less).
7. Avoid all non-essential travel.
For any health concerns, please call the Idaho COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-330-3010.