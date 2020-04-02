FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes 2020 primary election originally scheduled for April 10 has been canceled due to the safety and welfare of the community. Instead, the Tribes Election Board will be implementing a mail-in voting process for registered tribal voters only.
The official ballots will be mailed out Friday from Automated Election Services of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The ballots will come in the mail with complete instructions. The ballots must be received by mail no later than the close of business on April 23. All envelopes will include a pre-paid postage envelope.
The official counting of the ballots will be held at the Tribal Chambers room on April 24. Due to the safety of the membership, the ballot counting will be closed to the public. Instead, the ballot counting will be livestreamed online via the Sho-Ban News and Tribes official Facebook page. The election board welcomes the tribal candidates to be present at the ballot counting (no family or spouses).
According to the Tribal Election Board, “Out of care and concern of our membership we are unable to accept new voter registration applications during this primary election. Thank you for your understanding, as we are doing our best to provide a safe yet successful primary election.”
For more information contact the Tribal Election Board Secretary, Angela Diaz at 208-339-4985.