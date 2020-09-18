FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are holding a Virtual Powow starting Saturday and running until Sept. 26. The events are as follows:
Saturday-Sept. 26
Virtual Powwow
Winners are based on likes equalling votes and winners are announced 7 p.m. daily for the previous day of winners. For a daily schedule, categories, payout information and more, visit https://www.facebook.com/IDVP2020/.
Saturday
Royalty Roll Call Video Special:
Open to all Indian Country royalty. Videos must include self-introduction in your language and English, state name, title and location. Video must also include the phrase, "I want to wish the Shoshone-Bannock people and the Fort Hall community a Happy Indian Day."
Prizes are $100 for first place, $75 for second and $50 for third. There will be five consolation winners, who will be awarded additional prizes. Post in the Indian Day Virtual Powow 2020 on Facebook and use #IDVPRoyaltyRollCall2020.
Monday
Miss Indian Day
Virtual jingle dress dancers special from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m for ages 2-5 years old. Use the hashtag #ElayaSpecial. First prize is $100, second is $50 and third is $50.
Thursday
Virtual junior girls jingle special from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for ages 6-12 years old. Use the hashtag #EbbyJingleSpecial. First prize is $150, second is $75 and third is $50.
Sept. 25
Indian Day men's golf tournament
The tournament will be held at Riverside Golf Course, 3500 Bannock Highway in Pocatello, with check-in 8:30 a.m. and tee-off at 9 a.m.
Indian Day Horshoe tournament
To be held at the Softball Field Park in Fort Hall from 10 a.m. to noon. The registration limit is 20 people. Attendance is open to local American Indian residents only. Entry free is $10.
Indian Day flea market and canned food drive
The canned food drive will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Old Fort Hall Casino parking lot. Donate canned food items for booth space. The canned items are for the Adult Protection Services Department for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes' elders programs. Contact 208-690-0755 for vendor registration.
Sept. 26
Miss Fort Hall Indian Day Queen
Virtual special from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Fort Hall community jingle dress dancers (contemporary and old-style) for ages 13-17 years old. Use the hashtag #thaliaspecial. First prize is $160, second is $120, third $80 and fourth $40.
Indian Day Relay Races
The relay races will be held at the Fort Hall Rodeo grounds 4 p.m. No admission.