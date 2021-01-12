FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock School District No. 537 in Idaho is experiencing the new year with new leadership and new school board.
The school district and the Tribes offer their gratitude to the former school board members: Anna Broncho, Donna McArthur and Susie Racehorse for completing their terms of service. The Tribes recognize their service to the school, the students and staff and wish them the best in their future endeavors.
The Fort Hall Business Council recently replaced the three open seats with three new members: Rainelle Edmo, David Archuleta and Tony Saiz. Existing board member, Becki Ingawanup, remained on the school board and hoard member, Candace Chandler, officially resigned her seat at last week’s school board meeting. Other action completed at the last school board meeting was the selection of officers, the following was approved: Becki Ingawanup was appointed as the chair, Tony Saiz was appointed as the vice-chair, Rainelle Edmo was appointed as the secretary and David Archuleta has been appointed as the treasurer.
There is one vacant school board seat open and is being advertised, as soon as possible, with the Tribes' Personnel oOfice with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
The new school board brings a unique blend of expertise and experience. Each member has worked or currently works in different capacities for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes or has a deep commitment to the Tribes and the reservation as Tribal members.
According to Chairman Devon Boyer, “One thing that is obvious about the new school board, is they all are positive, transparent and supportive to meeting the needs of our Tribal youth.”
Another new leadership transition the school board approved was the implementation of a new district administration to lead the school through the future. The school board selected, voted and hired Mr. Jonathan Braack to return as the superintendent/principal of the Shoshone-Bannock School District effective immediately. The new school board has affirmed their deep trust in Mr. Braack, his expertise, and his commitment to the stakeholders of the District and to the Fort Hall community. Mr. Braack previously served in this capacity for Shoshone-Bannock School District during the years of 2016-2018. He brings 12 years of experience as a principal and superintendent.
The Tribes would like to thank Mr. Allen Mayo for his commitment and service he has provided to the school for the last 2 ½ years. Mr. Mayo will be transitional as the mathematics teacher and leadership team member in Shoshone-Bannock School District. He will also continue to serve the students and staff through his educational expertise.
The school board has unanimously agreed they share excitement and hope for the future. The board members are excited to begin the new school year with the highest quality of governance and service to their constituents and stakeholders. The new school board quickly established their commitment to supporting all of the staff members of the district, as well as their desire to be advocates for the parents, guardians and the Fort Hall community-at-large.
Over the coming months, Shoshone-Bannock School District will begin the process of transitioning to being overseen by the Bureau of Indian Education, a branch of the United States Department of the Interior, and there will be multiple transition steps that need to be taken and that have already started. More information on this transition will be provided to the parents and public in future newspaper articles and posted on the School Districts website, http://www.sbd537.org/.