FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Ron White will be performing live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall on Sept. 11.
Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right. White has always been a classic storyteller. His stories relay tales from his real life, ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. All four of his comedy albums charted No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. He has sold over 14 million albums (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), been nominated for two Grammys and since 2004 has been one of the top three grossing standup comedians on tour in America.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel’s Facebook page for a special access code.
All other Ron White show tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com as well as our most recent media releases.