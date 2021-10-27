FORT HALL — Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Hinder will be performing live on the stage in the Chiefs Event Center on Jan. 29, 2022.
As one of the few rock bands to grab massive cross-over success, Hinder’s 2005 debut album, "Extreme Behavior," climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the second Top Rock Album. "Get Stoned" would be the album’s first radio single, climbing to a No. 4 mainstream rock spot. What followed would end up being one of the biggest songs of the year, "Lips of an Angel," which peaked within the top 10 across several Billboard singles charts, including No. 1 at Top 40 and Pop 100.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 am. All tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.
SBCH upcoming entertainment:
— Naughty By Nature, Saturday, 8 pm.
— Sawyer Brown, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.
— Bill Engvall, Dec. 12, 5 and 8 p.m.
Additional information, as well as our most recent media releases, may be found at www.shobangaming.com.
