FORT HALL — Bringing world-class entertainment to Eastern Idaho continues as the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announces the fall 2021 concert events. After an incredibly well-received outdoor summer concert line-up, Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce more entertainment for the fall of 2021.
Tickets for these upcoming events will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. All tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.
Fall 2021 entertainment lineup:
— Naughty by Nature and Rob Base, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. Indoor. Tickets on sale Friday for $49, $59 and $69.
The Grammy Award-winning, platinum-album selling, New Jersey super-group, Naughty By Nature, has nearly a 20-year track record of creating the hits and party anthems that have become the soundtrack to our lives. Naughty By Nature returns to Fort Hall for an incredible concert event. The group continues to tour globally, ripping stages from Australia to Canada and New Jersey to South Africa. Naughty By Nature is on their A-game and has no plans to stop anytime soon.
Rob Base from Harlem, New York, first began performing with various groups — Sure Shot Seven, Cosmic 3 MC’s, Freedom Force and Disco Enforcer. In 1988, Profile Records released Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock’s debut album "It Takes Two." Its title track became a massive single, and it (the single) and the album were certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America on June 12, 1989, and Dec. 28, 1989, respectively. The single gained Single of the Year honors from both Spin Magazine and The Village Voice. In the last 25 plus years, Rob Base is continuing to make his mark in the hip hop and freestyle worlds.
— Sawyer Brown, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. Indoor. Tickets on sale Friday for $29, $39 and $49.
The band’s live shows are legendary. Having been described as “the Rolling Stones of country music,” the band bounds onto the stage night after night, delivering its own unique brand of high-energy entertainment, and the band remains a perennial favorite at fairs, festivals, theatres and casinos. We are excited to welcome Sawyer Brown back to the Chiefs Event Center. It really does all come down to those people in the audience for this band. As Mark Miller, lead singer, says: “We’re all this together — all of us. Just like the line in ‘Travelin’ Band” says, ‘Now I want to take this time to thank you’ — I wanted our fans to hear a thank you coming straight from me.”
— Bill Engvall, Dec. 12 at 5 and 8 p.m. Indoor. Tickets on sale Friday for $39, $49 and $59
Bill Engvall is a Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum-selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. Bill was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over nine million units and received a Grammy nomination. Bill’s first album, "Here’s Your Sign," is certified platinum and held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. His second album, "Dorkfish," also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Comedy Chart, as did his subsequent comedy albums. Bill has written several books, including his 2007 autobiography "Bill Engvall — Just A Guy." We are excited to welcome him back to Fort Hall.
These incredible concert events join the previously released summer concert lineup.
Summer concert line-up:
— Ice Cube, July 23 at 8 p.m. Sold out.
— Tracy Byrd, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets available now.
— Mariachi Los Camperos, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets available now.
— Foreigner, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. Limited tickets available now.
Winter concert event, currently announced:
— Champions of Magic. Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets available now, previously issued tickets will be honored.
To purchase tickets, go to shobangaming.com.
Additional information, as well as our most recent media releases, may be found at shobangaming.com.