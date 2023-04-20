CarShow2023-Flyer

The Car Show and Concert will be July 22 at the old casino parking lot.

 Image courtesy of Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

FORT HALL — It's time to crank up the volume and hit the gas as we bring together the most impressive collection of cars and the hottest lineup of performers for an epic show.

We invite the surrounding community to join us in the return of our fifth annual Car Show on July 22 at the old casino parking lot. We paused our annual car show for a few years due to concerns for public health. Now in 2023, we want to bring it back bigger and better than in previous years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.