gun club

Shooters using long distance range at Cedar Hills Gun Club near Blackfoot.

 By Cedar Hills Gun Club

BLACKFOOT — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game, in collaboration with Cedar Hills Gun Club, will be offering a range day for anyone who has graduated from a hunter’s education course in Idaho or another state. Those who choose to register for the range day will be offered basic firearm handling and shooting instruction from certified hunter education instructors, IDFG conservation officers and Cedar Hills Gun Club members.

The fun is scheduled to take place at Cedar Hills Gun Club outside of Blackfoot on Aug 13. Registration must be completed through Fish and Game’s website at https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/253-hunting-shooting-sports. There are four two-hour time slots offered, with the first time slot starting at 8 am.