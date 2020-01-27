IDAHO FALLS — Over the past 43 years, it has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Bonneville County. The last 12 of those years were as your elected Bonneville County Sheriff. After a great deal of time and reflection, I have decided to retire. As promised I will fill my term through 2020.
I have truly enjoyed my years of service and the support of this great community. I work with an exceptional group of dedicated, hardworking law enforcement professionals. The staff of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office understands service to the community. Our core values of honesty, integrity, trust, respect and accountability have given us direction as we complete our mission to affirmatively promote, preserve and provide a feeling of security, safety and quality services to our community.
I look forward to a great year ahead as I complete my term in office.
Thank you for allowing me to work in a great county and be your Bonneville County Sheriff.