MERIDIAN — Peace Officer Standards & Training Division Administrator Brad E. Johnson presented Sheriff Robert Kelly Wells the POST Executive Certificate — the highest certificate awarded to peace officers in this state.
Sheriff Wells started his law enforcement career in 1991 and is now approaching 29 years serving his communities. During his career, he has served in and supervised the jail, patrol, investigations, training, SWAT and held ranks as sergeant and chief deputy. He was elected sheriff of Caribou County on Jan. 9, 2017.
Sheriff Wells received his initial Idaho POST Basic Peace Officer certification in 2013 after serving for over 20 years in Wyoming law enforcement. He now holds basic, intermediate, advanced and management peace officer certifications. He has completed over 130 hours of executive training and over 4,100 hours of POST-certified training through Wyoming and Idaho. Sheriff Wells is a graduate of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia and the National Sheriff’s Institute Leadership Academy. He is a strong believer in “professionalism through training” and has benefitted greatly from his mentors throughout his career and diligently encourages others to seek out training and higher levels of certification.
Sheriff Wells proudly serves the people of Caribou County, Idaho. He began serving at 18 years old in the United States Marine Corps. During his enlistment, he was responsible for the training, supervision and leadership of a Fleet Marine Force infantry squad. He has served on the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. Sheriff Wells was liaison to the U.S. Secret Service protective detail for U.S. presidential, vice presidential and other dignitary visits to the Jackson, Wyoming area.
Sheriff Wells and Valee, his wife of 33 years, have a wonderful family that blesses their lives daily.
Sheriff Wells has an incredible team at the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office to work with and serve his community with integrity and honor.
The Executive Certificate was presented to Sheriff Wells at the Idaho Sheriff’s Association meeting, held at the Riverside Hotel in Garden City, Idaho on Feb. 6.