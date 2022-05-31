CHUBBUCK — In March, Shelli Bardsley celebrated 40 years at Idaho Central Credit Union with the longest tenure of any team member in ICCU’s history. She will officially retire as the chief administrative officer on June 1.
Bardsley was hired at Idaho Central Credit Union in March of 1982 as the secretary to Chris Hyer, the CEO at the time. She was hired when ICCU had $31 million in assets and 50 employees. These numbers have grown to almost $9 billion in assets and over 1,700 employees. She attended Idaho State University’s vocational and technical education program and was trained as a legal secretary.
While working at ICCU, Bardsley went back to ISU and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. She has held many positions at ICCU and has significantly advanced ICCU’s products, services, procedures and workplace culture. She holds a senior professional certificate in human resources from the Society for Human Resources, certified chief executive and senior executive designations from CUES, and is a Western CUNA School graduate. In 2021, she also received the Summit Icon Award from the Northwest Credit Union Association and was recognized as a Tribute to Women and Industry honoree.
Perhaps her most significant achievements have been raising her two boys, Matthew and Nathan, and adding the coveted “grandma” title to her long list of accomplishments. Shelli and her husband, Jim, have been married since 1987 and are looking forward to a retirement full of golf, good food and grandparenting.
“Shelli Bardsley has been a cornerstone in the development of Idaho Central over the last 40 years,” said Kent Oram, chief executive officer at ICCU. “Her compassion for team members, her vast knowledge of the industry, her attention to detail and her determination in making ICCU the best place to work in Idaho are admirable qualities that will be greatly missed.”
“The service, culture and people at Idaho Central are unmatched, and I am humbled to have been a leader for such a successful team,” said Shelli Bardsley. “I appreciate the opportunities, the relationships, the milestones and the memories that have come from this 40-year journey with ICCU.”
ICCU will be celebrating Bardsley with a retirement party on June 1.