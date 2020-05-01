More time at home has created a lot of learning opportunities. How to cook more meals, how to use our food supply and what foods we miss having easy access to. At my house, I can see the bottom of my freezer, the back of my pantry shelf and have eagerly planted vegetables in my garden. Calls to the Extension office have centered around self-life of food storage, both dry and bottled. Reviewing where to find lists for how long to store your food will be especially helpful during the rebuilding of access to food.
Home bottled food shelf-life is determined by the seal on the two-piece lid. In 2017, the rubber on the lid has been reformulated to last 18 months, so look for new SureTight Ball lids where you buy canning products. Only purchase the number of lids you need for the current canning year, to give the lids the best chance of sealing. Spring is the best time to visit our pantries where bottled foods are kept checking the lids to make sure the bottles are still sealed and the contents look as expected. Remember we cannot see and should not taste or smell bottled foods to check for safety or freshness. If the bottled jars are about 18 months to 2 years old, we should plan to add them to our daily menus in the next few weeks. You can share them with family or friends to help empty jars as well. If the bottled foods are older than 2 years, it is time to empty the contents into a large container and wash the jars and rings, then throw away the lids and food contents into the trash. A quick way to use up bottled fruit is to blend it to make fruit leather. No added sugar is necessary. Use a food dehydrator lined with plastic wrap or the fruit leather trays provided and dry according to recipe.
Next week I will review storage of canned foods.
