Golden Globe winner "The Mauritanian" plays Saturday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Jodie Foster won the best-supporting actress for her role starring in this movie along with Benedict Cumberbatch, Tahar Rahim and Shailene Woodley. During the war on terror, Mohamedou Ould Slahi fights for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. government for years in Guantanamo prison. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/mauritanian.
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks returns to the ISU Quad this year with "A Midsummer Night's Dream" being performed on July 22 and "Cymbeline" being performed on July 24, with both shows at 6:30 p.m. These events are free to the public. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this performance troupe who returns for the 20th year.
"Our Friend" is the feature on July 24 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck and Jason Segel star in this acclaimed movie. After receiving life-altering news, a couple finds unexpected support from their best friend, who puts his own life on hold and moves into their family home, bringing an impact much greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/ourfriend.
John Rush headlines ISU's Concert on the Quad on July 29 at 6 p.m. The event is free for all to attend. Rush takes you on a musical journey, singing and playing guitar, bass, harmonica, piano, saxophone, banjo, keyboard and percussion in a unique one-man show. Rush and his singer-songwriter style wows audiences with his guitar work, voice and lyrics, winning him Campus Entertainer of the Year and Campus Awards Musician of the Year.
Indie Spirit Award winner "Waves" will be shown on July 31 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Also the winner of the National Board of Review's Top Ten films of the Year, this story traces the journey of a suburban family — led by a well-intentioned but domineering father — as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/waves.
