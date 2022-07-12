POCATELLO — Pocatello’s own music festival is returning to Pocatello this weekend.
Now in its third year, Shady Grove Music Camp will take place Friday and Saturday at FMC Park northwest of Pocatello, and the organizers have made sure that the event offers something for everyone.
The music festival is known for showcasing original music, and this year is no exception: There are more than 20 hours of tunes on three stages slated over the course of the two days. Organizers say that attendees can expect to hear a cover or two in each band’s set, but that the majority of the songs are original compositions.
This year’s headliners include Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal from Lincoln, Nebraska; Marbin from Chicago; Lee Rafugee from Salt Lake City; and The French Tips from Boise. To see the full schedule of performers, visit shadygrovemusiccamp.com.
Great music is not all the festival offers, though. There will be art installations, great food and drinks, yoga and meditation, and craft vendors, and attendees have the option to camp as well.
This year’s food and drink lineup features beer from Jim Dandy Brewing, quesabirria and al pastor tacos from Taco-H, and the menu from the 2021 Readers' Choice Awards best chef in Pocatello, Ryan Wiscombe, who will be serving up food from Palate Street Bistro.
On Friday, gates open at 2 p.m. and the music will last until 1 a.m. Gates open at noon Saturday and the music will go until 1 a.m.
Tickets, which can be purchased at shadygrovemusiccamp.com, are $25 for one day and $35 for both days if purchased by Thursday. Tickets at the gate are $5 more expensive. This is a family-friendly event, and kids 13 and under are free with an accompanying adult.
There will be numerous hydration stations, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottle. Outside alcohol will not be allowed at the event, but attendees are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages and food.
Only credentialed service dogs are allowed at FMC Park because of a large number of resident peacocks.
