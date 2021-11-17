The following statement is attributed to Sam Penrod, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Seventy full-time missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are all safe following a serious incident on Friday, November 12, 2021, during a zone conference in Torreón, Mexico.
Two men entered a Church meetinghouse armed with guns and demanded cell phones, tablets and wallets. The robbers intimidated the 13 sisters and 57 elders, and a few were hit or kicked during the incident. The mission president and his wife were also assaulted and threatened with a knife.
Local police were immediately called after the men fled the scene, and no one needed additional medical care. A Church counselor is traveling from Mexico City to assist with emotional needs and other counseling options are also being made available.
Story continues below video
Parents are being contacted by the Church and missionaries are being encouraged to contact their families.
Missionaries have been removed from the area where the incident occurred and instructed to be extra cautious. A Church security officer is in Torreón to evaluate the situation.
Our prayers are with these missionaries and their families as they recover from this frightening and traumatic experience.
