The pandemic has added a lot of stress to people’s lives, which takes a physical toll on us. Too much stress has been associated with headaches, muscle pain, sleeplessness, anxiety, depression and unwanted weight gain or loss. Also, when we are too stressed, our body releases coping hormones. These hormones can be harmful if our body continues to release them over a long period of time. Remarkably, just like we can be inoculated for physical viruses, we can also self-inoculate to better manage stress throughout our day.
None of us can completely eliminate stress in our lives, but we can learn to cope with it. We can choose to avoid the stressor. If it’s possible, we can alter the situation to eliminate the stressor. We can adapt to it and manage our reactions to it. We can also change our perception of what is stressful to us as we build up more coping skills.
Here are seven useful coping skills:
1. Figure out the cause. Consider keeping a stress journal. Whenever you feel stressed, write down the cause, how it made you feel and how you dealt with it. This type of reflection builds a sense of control in your thinking and bodily reactions to stress. Some helpful patterns might emerge. You may find that certain situations or people trigger your stress making it possible to better manage your responses.
2. Map out your day. If you have a rough idea of what you want to get done, you can mark tasks off your list with satisfaction. Sometimes getting the hardest task done first works well, so you can start the day with a sense of accomplishment. At the end of the day review your list and appreciate your successes with those tasks you completed and target the ones that remain for tomorrow.
3. Prepare for tense situations. If you know you face a tough conversation or some other awkwardness, practice how you’ll handle it. Be mindful of a few alternative ways to approach the interaction and remember to listen for understanding. Give yourself healthy rewards for a positive outcome.
4. Relax your muscles. Try meditation or deep breathing for just 2-3 minutes with a focus on inhaling and exhaling. Gentle muscle stretches or a warm shower might help loosen you up at the end of a difficult day. If you haven’t meditated before, learn a few techniques that are easily utilized and try for just a few minutes the first day.
5. Get moving. Healthy adults should strive for 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week. Do more if you can but remember to start at a level that is appropriate for your body at this time. Even 10 minutes at a time count. Add strength-building exercises on at least two days of the week. Consult with your doctor before starting any new exercise routine.
6. Watch what you eat and drink. Fuel up with fruits and vegetables, proteins low in fat and salt, and low-fat or fat-free dairy. Also, if you choose to drink alcohol, do so with thoughts about moderation and the consideration of your circumstances for safety. This would likely mean up to one drink a day for women, and perhaps two for men. It might also invite the opportunity to consume a beverage without alcohol.
7. Ask for help if you need it. Stress affects everyone differently. You might just need a supportive friend to visit with or a support group for people who are going through the same thing. Talk to your doctor or a mental health professional if you feel your stress level is overwhelming your ability to manage. Check your health plan to understand what benefits are covered when you make appointments with a mental health or medical professional.
If you need help from a professional, there are resources out there for you. You can dial the Idaho Careline at 211. You can reach Optum Idaho’s 24/7 Member Access and Crisis Line at 1-855-202-0973. You can also just go to the American Psychological Association’s website, at APA.ORG, and they have some good resources there.
Dr. Dennis Woody is a pediatric neuropsychologist providing support to Optum Idaho’s Medical team for care management and has been with the team since 2013. Before coming to Optum, Dr. Woody practiced in Idaho for 27 years with an emphasis in consultation for children and adolescents with neurodevelopmental, neurological and behavioral health concerns.