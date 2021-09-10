Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Having been a prescriber of exercise for many years, I adhere to the long-time standard philosophy of "start slow and aim low."
It has always been felt that if you get aggressive at the beginning of someone’s willingness to embark on more movement, they are less likely to continue in the long run. We feared them getting sore, getting overwhelmed, getting injured, or just not liking the activity or goal we chose for them.
Based on people’s history and current activity level, we would, as exercise prescribers, choose our clients’ goals for them. Why wouldn’t we? We were supposedly the experts.
A study from the University of Pennsylvania that was recently published in JAMA Cardiology turns this classic exercise prescription upside down. Using a step counter, the study groups were assigned a goal or were allowed to choose their own goal of how many steps they would increase each day. They also were broken into groups to start slow and aim low to eventually get to their goals or they were allowed to start trying to reach their goals immediately.
It was found that when people are allowed to set their own exercise goals and then pursue them immediately, they were more likely to continue them long-term.
Rather than having people start slowly and work up to an eventual goal, letting them get right to it and, just as important, choosing their own goals seemed to be more motivating and encouraging for the people in the study over the long run.
This has many implications and somewhat shoots the paradigm of start slow and aim low in the proverbial exercising foot. Whether you get an exercise prescription from your doctor, your physical therapist, your personal trainer or the good-looking Instagram character, or you simply decide to take up a walking program, be sure to set your own goals, as they are likely to be more intrinsically motivating to follow through on. And start working on them right away.
This does not mean your goal should be to become a fitness model when all your past exercises have been done from a couch. This means be realistic, set a challenging goal for yourself, and go for it!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
