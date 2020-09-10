For the rest of September, the Idaho State University Bengal Theater will be alternating family cinema with some of the year's best indie movies on weekends at the Pond Student Union, and although the Pond Student Union is largely closed on Sundays at the current time, the building is still open at the Bengal Theater entrance on 8th Avenue.
"Sonic the Hedgehog" plays at the Bengal Theater Friday at 7 and 9:45 p.m., with Saturday shows at 4 and 7 p.m. After discovering a small, blue, talking hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help him defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on him. (Rated PG) Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children younger than 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The romantic comedy-drama "Emma" plays Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, starring Anya Taylor Joy in this tale based on the famed novel by Jane Austen. In 1800s England, a well-meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends with effects both dire and heartwarming. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/emma.
The original "Peter Pan" will be shown Sept. 18 at 7 and 9:45 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. The Disney classic finds Wendy and her brothers whisked away to the magical world of Neverland with the hero of their stories, Peter Pan. (Rated G) Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children younger than 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
And in another twist on the story, "Hook" will be shown Sept. 19 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When Captain Hook kidnaps his children, an adult Peter Pan must return to Neverland and reclaim his youthful spirit in order to challenge his old enemy. (Rated PG) Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children younger than 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Then acclaimed French movie "Cyrano, My Love" is the feature on Sept. 20 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. In 1897 Paris, author and playwright Edmond Rostand has not written anything for two years. In desperation, he offers a famous actor a play, and when he accepts, he begins writing this piece for which he has only the title: "Cyrano de Bergerac." The movie is in French, with English subtitles. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/cyrano.
The Bengal Theater will host a comic book weekend on Sept. 25 and 26, featuring "Justice League" Sept. 25 at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Batman enlists the help of his new-found ally, Wonder Woman, and a band of heroes to face an enemy who is bent on the destruction of their world. (Rated PG-13). And on Sept. 26 the movie "Thor: Ragnarok " will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Thor must race against time to stop the destruction of his world at the hands of the powerful and ruthless villain Hela. (Rated PG-13) Comic books will be given out at both shows. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children younger than 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Golden Globe nominee "Motherless Brooklyn" is the movie Sept. 27 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Starring Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Alec Baldwin and Gugu Mbatha Raw, in 1950s New York, a private detective afflicted with Tourette's syndrome works to solve the murder of his mentor only to uncover a more sinister plot affecting the whole city. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/motherless.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.