Gage Lee Ames, 25, and Dakota Hansen, 25, both of Pocatello.
John Brian, 24, and Kathryn Goldman, 22, both of Pocatello.
Adam Brissette, 51, and Theresa Stinnett, 43, both of Pocatello.
Cameron Baker, 32, and Alexandra Meadows, 26, both of Chubbuck.
Colin Clarke, 21, and Christina Peters, both of Pocatello.
Austin Chase, 40, and Elizabeth Gray, 46, both of Pocatello.
Robert Cotton, Jr., 37, and Anna Fowler, 33, both of Pocatello.
Jim Call, 52, and Marie Call, 35, both of Pocatello.
Mark Eachus, 29, and Kayla Fuhrman, 24, both of Pocatello.
Chienelie Ejefobin, 26, and Tatiana Watson, 25, both of Pocatello.
Lewis Henry, 22, and Amber Briggs, 22, both of Pocatello.
Hal Hirschi, 64, and Connie Crist, 58, both of Pocatello.
Jeffrey Jenkins, 21, and Simona Mercado, 22, both of Pocatello.
Matthew Jonas, 21, of Pocatello, and Kelsey Williams, 24, of Chubbuck.
Emmanuel Jaimes, 25, and Amber Jimenez, 31, both of Pocatello.
Duncan King IV, 24, and Brittany McNeely, 22, both of Pocatello.
Tyler Kirkham, 34, and Natasha Bainbridge, 33, both of Pocatello.
Dillon Lemay, 27, and Cheyenne Pepper, 20, both of Pocatello.
Alan Malek, 34, and Katie Fairchild, 34, both of Pocatello.
Vincent Matson, 43, and Colista Eagle, 44, both of Pocatello.
Cody Mccoy, 28, of Chubbuck, and Savannah Morrissey, 23, of Pocatello.
Jacob Morgan, 21, of Rexburg, and Emily VanBuren, 21, of Pocatello.
Adam Maughan, 22, of Rexburg, Evelynn Danner, 20, of Terre Haute, Indiana.
Michael Niedziekski, 67, and Charlotte Slack, 58, both of Pocatello.
Tyrel Peck, 29, and Lashae Hamilton, 24, both of Pocatello.
William O’Grady, 26, of American Falls, Alexis Anderson, 29, of Pocatello.
Brandon Shoumal, 33, and Kalani Fayle, 31, both of Pocatello.
Wyatt Smith, 37, Idaho Falls, Rachel Tonks, 32, of Pocatello.
Michael Sparrow, 26, and Mariah Sanders, 27, both of Pocatello.
Dylan Taft, 20, and Mary Roberts, 19, both of Pocatello.
Pedro Valenzuel, 22, and Breanne Buttars, 25, both of Idaho Falls.
Travis Wellard, 33, of Pocatello, and Selissa Bjork, 29, of Blackfoot