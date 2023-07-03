REXBURG, Idaho— The Brigham Young University-Idaho Department of Theater and Dance is excited to present its production of “Sense and Sensibility” in the Black Box Theater. This classic production will run July 5 to 7 at 7:30 p.m., with an additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday.

When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart? Kate Hamill’s playful adaptation of the Jane Austen novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters — sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne — as they navigate the minefield of falling in love in gossipy late 18th-century England.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.