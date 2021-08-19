POCATELLO — After a year off due to coronavirus, the Senior Activity Center annual golf tournament is back. We are excited to have many of our returning teams and also add some new teams to the roster. All community members who love to golf and want to enjoy a fun day are invited to participate.
The tournament will be held 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Riverside Golf Course, 3500 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. Registration forms are available on the Senior Activity Center at 427 N. Sixth Ave., at Highland and Riverside golf courses, the Senior Activity Center website or at a few community bulletin boards in grocery stores. Registration is $35 per person or $140 per team. Green fees and cart fees are the responsibility of the players. Pre-registration is recommended.
You also have a chance to win $10,000 with a hole-in-one on hole No. 8. We are planning to try a few new things this year, so please plan to come out and support the Senior Activity Center. We are also planning a short presentation for our veterans during the luncheon in honor of 9/11, as this year is the 20th anniversary. Hope to see you there.
The Senior Activity Center provides a nutrition program for seniors in Bannock County and provides educational and social activities for the senior population of Bannock County who are 55 years of age and older. We also provide non-alcoholic social activities and events for members and guests in a nonprofit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian setting. Some of the social activities provided include bridge, pinochle, hand and foot, billiards, tai chi and ballroom dancing, to name a few.
The proceeds from this golf tournament will help us provide these programs, especially the nutrition program, for our senior population.