Christmas Craft Fair

The Christmas craft fair will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3.

 Image courtesy of the Senior Activity Center

POCATELLO — Start your holiday shopping at Senior Activity Center craft fair on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free.

There will be a wide variety of hand-crafted items that would be perfect for Christmas. Food will be available to purchase.

