The Christmas craft fair will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3.
POCATELLO — Start your holiday shopping at Senior Activity Center craft fair on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free.
There will be a wide variety of hand-crafted items that would be perfect for Christmas. Food will be available to purchase.
For questions, call 208-233-1212.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
