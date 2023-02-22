POCATELLO — Nutrition is a vital component of our health and well-being, especially as we age. But in communities throughout the U.S., older adults sometimes lack access to the high-quality, nutritious food they need to remain healthy and independent.
Since 1972, the national Senior Nutrition Program has supported older adults by providing nutrition services across the country. Funded by the Older Americans Act, the Administration for Community Living provides grants to states to support a network of local programs that deliver nutrition services to older adults. These programs promote healthy eating, decrease social isolation and support better health. They also provide a gateway for older adults to access other home and community-based services, such as fall prevention programs, chronic disease management services and more.
In March, Senior Activity Center is proud to celebrate the anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program with others across the country. We invite seniors to join us in a free celebration on March 9 with a karaoke dinner and dance from 5 to 8 p.m. please RSVP to the center. We will highlight that the Senior Activity Center has been serving meals for 40 years since 1983.
Learn more about the nutrition program for seniors and other senior services by contacting Senior Activity Center at 208-233-212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.