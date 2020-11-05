POCATELLO — A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be distributed curbside to seniors 60 and older Nov. 25 by the Pocatello Senior Activity Center from 11:30 am to 1 p.m.
The meals are available behind the Center's kitchen door in the area that the Center shares with the Department of Labor at 430 N. 5th where patrons can drive by, walk or bicycle for a boxed lunch.
All seniors can reserve a meal by calling the Center at 208-233-1212. “We have 160-170 regular patrons, and the Center needs to know the count in order to prepare enough meals," said the Senior Activity Center Director Anita Valladolid.
All seniors who receive a meal must have a membership on file with the Center, and if not, they are given a document that takes four minutes to complete and return Dec. 1. They will still be given a meal that day by giving a worker their name, address, phone, birthday and veteran status.
This year the Whitworth family will not be having the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas day meals due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
The Senior Activity Center expects new seniors and is reaching out to the community for frozen turkeys, pies, vegetables and rolls. The donated items can be dropped off between Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or a worker can pick up the food items before Nov. 18.
The Activity Center has been offering curbside meals since March 24 when COVID-19 closed the Center for all activities, including the indoor lunch meal.
There is no cost for the meals, but donations are accepted and no senior “gets turned away,” said Valladolid.
“March 24, 2020 we started with 50 meals distributed and increased to 160 plus daily Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the middle of April,” stated Marty Riedle, curbside manager.
Riedle continued that the curbside program has attracted over 201 new senior members and “we are seeing more and more Hispanics, Native Americans and the homeless picking up a meal.”
Valladolid declared, “October 28, 2020, we distributed 187 meals and the daily curbside meals number are growing, and over 30 veterans having been picking up a meal daily since May 2020.”
"The Center began tracking veteran meal data in April, and now all state wide Senior Center memberships have a veteran category that can be marked," explained Riedle, whose husband is a Vietnam era veteran.
The Center normally served 1,000 indoor meals monthly for years, but once the curbside program started “we started to average 1,424 meals monthly and this month the number is 3,045 meals,” revealed Valladolid.
Riedle disclosed that 16,415 boxed curbside meals from March 24 to Oct. 30 have been distributed.
Below is a statistical breakdown:
— 2,006 are seniors older than the age of 85.
— 14,409 are older than 60.
— 3,040 veterans are counted in the above figures.
— Two seniors turned 100 years of age last month.
— Six seniors are 95 plus years old.
— Ten seniors are driven to the curbside location by their home care provider.
— Forty seniors have family or volunteers deliver their meals.
— 5% are minority individuals and 1% are homeless.
The meals are provided via a national countrywide federally funded senior nutrition grant that is locally administered for the Center by Southeastern Council of Governments' Nutrition Manager Mike Hirschi.
Idaho Gov. Little has allowed all 98 statewide senior centers the option of curbside meals due to the virus pandemic until July 2021, and the Senior Pocatello Activity Center board established COVID-19 safety protocols for eight volunteers and six part-time employees to provide meal curbside services.
Local businesses, private donors and corporate grants have contributed in keeping the curbside program alive, especially when the price of food has sky rocked, “like meat products,” says Valladolid. She also thanks “the Pocatello and Chubbuck community for their support.”