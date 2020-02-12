POCATELLO — Monday — Closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Tuesday — AARP free tax preparation assistance from 8 to 3:00 p.m., first-come, first -erved. Breakfast 8 to 9:30 a.m., Fit-n-Fall at 11 a.m., lunch at noon, pinochle at 1 p.m., Parkinson's boxing at 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Free bridge lessons at 10 a.m., AARP at noon, bridge and free ballroom dancing at 1 p.m.
Thursday — AARP free tax preparation assistance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., first-come, first-served, Breakfast fundraiser 8 to 9:30 a.m., Silver Chords at 9 a.m., blood pressure checks at 11 a.m., Fit-n-Fall at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, pinochle at 1 p.m., free line dance lessons at 2 p.m. and karaoke at 7 p.m.
Friday — Bridge 9 a.m., lunch at noon, jackpot bingo at 1 p.m., creative writing at 1 p.m., Parkinson's boxing at 2:30 p.m. Dance by DJ Steve Riley at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday — Saturday night dances are suspended. The New Dance Committee and the fundraising chairman are working on a new venue for Saturday night entertainment. Thank you for your patience and support.