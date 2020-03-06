POCATELLO — Monday — Mahjong at 1 p.m., library and pool.
Tuesday — AARP free tax preparation assistance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., first-come, first served. Breakfast 8 to 9:30 a.m., tai chi at 9:30 a.m., board meeting at 9 a.m., Fit-n-Fall at 11 a.m., lunch at noon, pinochle at 1 p.m., March movie at 1:15 p.m. and Parkinson's boxing at 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Free bridge lessons at 10 a.m. Come early and hear Tim and Lorri Bridges entertain at 11:30 a.m. Bridge and free ballroom dancing at 1 p.m.
Thursday — AARP free tax preparation assistance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. first-come, first-served. Breakfast fundraiser 8 to 9:30 a.m., Silver Chords at 9 a.m., Fit-n-Fall at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, pinochle at 1 p.m., dance lessons at 2 p.m. and karaoke at 3 p.m.
Friday — Bridge 9 a.m., lunch at noon, jackpot bingo and creative writing at 1 p.m., Parkinson's boxing at 2:30 p.m., hand-and-foot at 5 p.m. and a dance by DJ Steve Riley at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday — Parkinson's Group potluck at noon and dance at 7:30 p.m.
Please join us on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. for a '50s dinner and dance, $12.50 per person. Dress in your favorite '50s clothes. Sounds by DJ Steve Riley.