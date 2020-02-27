POCATELLO — Monday — Mahjong, library and pool.
Tuesday — AARP free tax preparation assistance from 8 a.m. to 3 pm, first come, first served. Breakfast 8 to 9:30 a.m., Fit-n-Fall at 11 a.m., lunch at noon, pinochle at 1 p.m. and Parkinson's boxing at 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Free bridge lessons at 10 a.m. Come early and hear entertainer Michael Corrigan at 11:30 a.m., with bridge and free ballroom dancing at 1 p.m.
Thursday — AARP free tax preparation assistance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., first come first served. Breakfast fundraiser 8 to 9:30 a.m., Silver Chords at 9 a.m., Fit-n-Fall at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, pinochle at 1 p.m., dance lessons at 2 p.m. and karaoke at 3 p.m.
Friday — Bridge 9 a.m., lunch at noon, jackpot bingo and creative writing at 1 p.m., Parkinson's boxing at 2:30 p.m. and dance by DJ Steve Riley at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday — Dance at 7:30 p.m.