POCATELLO — Monday — Library, mahjong at 1 p.m. and pool.
Tuesday — Breakfast 8 to 9:30 a.m., Fit-n-Fall at 11 a.m., lunch at noon, pinochle at 1 p.m., Parkinson's boxing at 2:30 p.m. and TOPS (weight loss) at 6 p.m.
Wednesday — Free bridge lessons at 10 a.m. Come early and hear entertainer Darrell Brown perform with his synthesizer at 11:30 a.m., then bridge and free ballroom dancing at 1 p.m.
Thursday — Breakfast fundraiser 8 to 9:30 a.m., Silver Chords at 9 a.m., blood pressure checks at 11 a.m., Fit-n-Fall at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, Joe Arzola from the Alzheimer’s Association of Idaho at 12:15 p.m., pinochle at 1 p.m., free line dance lessons at 2 p.m. and karaoke at 7 p.m.
Friday — Bridge 9 a.m., lunch at noon, jackpot bingo at 1 p.m., creative writing at 1 p.m., Parkinson's boxing at 2:30 p.m. and dance by DJ Steve Riley at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday — Dance at 7:30 p.m. with DJ John Jones.