POCATELLO — Monday — Library, mahjong at 1 p.m. and pool.
Tuesday — Breakfast 8 to 9:30 a.m. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free, individualized tax preparation for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers — especially those 50 and older. First come, first served, starting at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fit-n-Fall at 11 a.m., lunch at noon, pinochle at 1 p.m. and Parkinson’s boxing at 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Free bridge lessons at 10 a.m. Come early for live entertainment at 11:30 a.m., bridge and free ballroom dancing at 1 p.m.
Thursday — Breakfast fundraiser 8 to 9:30 a.m. and breakfast 8 to 9:30 a.m. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free, individualized tax preparation for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers — especially those 50 and older. First come, first served, starting at 9:30 a.m to 3 p.m. Chords at 9 a.m., blood pressure at 11 a.m., Fit-n-Fall at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, free line dance lessons at 2 p.m. and karaoke at 7 p.m.
Friday — Bridge 9 a.m., lunch at noon, jackpot bingo and creative writing at 1 p.m., Parkinson’s boxing at 2:30 p.m. and dance by DJ Steve Riley at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday — Effective Feb. 1, Saturday night dance will be suspended. The new Dance Committee and the fundraising chairman are working on a new venue for Saturday night entertainment. Thank you for your patience.