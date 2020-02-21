POCATELLO — Monday — Pool, mahjong, and library.
Tuesday — AARP free tax preparation assistance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., first-come, first-served. Breakfast 8 to 9:30 a.m., Fit-n-Fall 11 a.m., lunch at noon, pinochle 1 p.m. and Parkinson's boxing 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Free bridge lessons 10 a.m., New Knowledge Adventures line dancers at 11:30 a.m. and free ballroom dancing at 1 p.m.
Thursday — AARP free tax preparation assistance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., first-come, first served. Breakfast 8 to 9:30 a.m., Fit-n-Fall 11 a.m., lunch at noon, pinochle 1 p.m. and karaoke at 7 p.m.
Friday — Bridge at 9 a.m. Come early and hear entertainer Boyd Murdock perform at 11:30 a.m., with lunch at noon, jackpot bingo at 1 p.m., creative writing at 1 p.m., Parkinson's boxing at 2:30 p.m. and dance at 7:30 p.m. with DJ Steve Riley.
Saturday — Rail City Jazz will be doing a fundraiser for the Center at 6 p.m. The band will play, with an Italian dinner and dance starting at 6 p.m.; doors open at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person with reservations and $12.50 at the door. Call the Senior Activity Center to make reservations at 208-233-1212. Senior Activity Center is located behind the Department of Labor at 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello.