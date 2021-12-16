POCATELLO — Senior Activity Center was awarded $5,000 from The Idaho Food Bank Fund. While The Idaho Foodbank is one of three organizations to operate the fund, it is a separate entity from The Idaho Foodbank. The Idaho Food Bank Fund was established by the Idaho state Legislature in 2009 and monies are accepted on behalf of donors by the Idaho Tax Commission by what is commonly known as a “tax check-off” on Idaho State tax returns.
The Idaho Foodbank is the recognized fiduciary agent for the Idaho Food Bank Fund, which is administered through an agreement among three statewide organizations: The Idaho Foodbank, Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho.
"We are grateful and honored for the funds that will be allocated to the Senior Activity Center nutrition program," said Ernie Naftzger, SAC board president.
The Center feeds between 120-150 seniors a day. Seniors over the age of 60 years old can eat for free, however, donations are welcomed but not required.
If you would like to know more about lunches, please call 208-233-1212.
