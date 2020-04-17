POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center has been awarded $2,530 to its Nutrition Program. The grant was funded (or funded in part) by the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho in the Idaho Community Foundation. The future has never felt so unpredictable, but with this grant, we can ensure curbside lunches are properly disseminated. Thank you to all the partners that have donated to COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho.
Seniors 60 years of age and older can drive to the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. (west side), Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and receive a curbside meal. Seniors are encouraged to stay in their vehicles. For more information call 208-233-1212.