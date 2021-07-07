POCATELLO — After more than a year, the Senior Activity Center is open and serving lunches inside the dining room. Lunches are served Tuesday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. Every Wednesday has live entertainment, and on Thursdays after lunch, free ballroom dance classes are offered by the talented Joanne Dicataldo.
"Come on out (and) lift your spirits by meeting old and new friends. Let’s get reconnected, have some fun and play some ping pong," says volunteer, Shirley Rummage.
The center offers a range of activities and among them are senior Gold Zumba, ping pong, billiards, Fit & Fall, creative writing, library, card games and Poky’s for Boxing (Parkinson group). Jackpot bingo starts Friday at 1:15 pm.
Masks and social distancing are welcome, though they will not be enforced. We suggest that if you have not been vaccinated to wear a mask.
Stop by and pick up an activity schedule, and don’t miss out.