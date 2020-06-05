POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center really made a mark last month.
Last month was Older Americans Month, “Make Your Mark Seniors.” The front doors may be closed for walk-in traffic, but the center is still providing daily meals to the elderly. For the month of May, the center served 1,976 meals to seniors; 404 were veterans. The Center historically serves approximately 1,000 meals a month.
Seniors 60 and older can receive a daily nutritional meal from Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Seniors have paved the way for us; now we are taking care of you.