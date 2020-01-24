POCATELLO — Monday — Library, mahjong at 1 p.m. and pool.
Tuesday — Breakfast 8 to 9:30 a.m., tai chi at 9:30 a.m., Fit-N-Fall at 11 a.m., lunch at noon, pinochle at 1 p.m., Parkinson's boxing at 2:30 p.m. and TOPS (weight loss) at 6 p.m.
Wednesday — Free bridge lessons at 10 a.m. Come early and hear entertainer Roy McKee perform at 11:30 a.m., bridge and free ballroom dancing at 1 p.m.
Thursday — Breakfast fundraiser 8 to 9:30 a.m., Silver Chords at 9 a.m., Fit-n-Fall at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and Joe Arzola from the Alzheimer’s Association of Idaho will visit at 12:15 p.m. Pinochle at 1 p.m., free line dance lessons at 2 p.m. and karaoke at 7 p.m.
Friday — Bridge 9 a.m., lunch at noon, jackpot bingo at 1 p.m., creative writing at 1 p.m., Parkinson's boxing at 2:30 p.m. and dance by DJ Steve Riley at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday — Effective Feb. 1, Saturday night dance will be suspended. The new Dance Committee and the fundraising chairman are working on a new venue for Saturday night entertainment. Thank you for your patience.
The Senior Activity Center announces the election of three new members to its board of directors. The newly elected board members are Ernie Naftzgher, John Bellusci and Diane Bilyeu. Ernie Naftzgher will lead the organization as president of the Senior Activity Center board of directors.