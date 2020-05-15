POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center is the recipient for the 2020 Rural Grant Winner funded by Northwest Farm Credit Services. The award of $1,000 will be used to upgrade the Senior Activity Center’s internet connection and purchase computers.
Because of their generosity, the center is able to fulfill its mission in bettering the lives of seniors in the community.
Northwest Farm Credit Services is committed to making rural communities a great place to live and work. They serve 45 branches located throughout the Northwest and their corporate headquarters office is located in Spokane, Washington.
Derek Walker, manager of the Blackfoot office was very instrumental in sponsoring the grant.