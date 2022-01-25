POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center board of directors is excited to announce two new board members, Kate Naftzger and Zach Purce. They have joined the board with two-year terms.
Kate Naftzger graduated from Idaho State University and has called Pocatello home for 46 years. Kate brings a long history of corporate accounting experience to the board. She is looking forward to helping the center expand its services.
Zach Purce was born and raised in Pocatello. Zach is the grandson of Idaho and the late John Purce, the prominent Black family of Pocatello. Zach’s grandmother gave him his first job at the Center when he was 12, filling salt and pepper shakers in the dining room. Of course, he tells us he was never paid but always knew how important the Senior Center was to his grandparents and the people of the neighborhood. Zach is excited to bring a new generation of ideas to the Center.
Board meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. at the Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello.
The Center is a focal point for older adult activities and services and is a daily meal site for our congregate nutrition program. Top-of-the-line entertainment is provided every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays, a free dance class is offered right after lunch, no partner required. Seniors 60 and older may join us for a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. for inside dining, or you may pick up a meal via curbside between noon and 1 p.m. Donations are accepted but not required.
Incorporated in 1983, the Senior Activity Center is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides services to seniors. For a full account of daily activities and a view of our lunch menu, visit www.pocatelloseniorcenter.com for more information.