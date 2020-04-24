POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center was awarded a $6,0000 grant from the J.R. Simplot Company Foundation. Words cannot express our gratitude to the Foundation. In order to meet our mission and provide services to seniors in our community, we rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses for support; thank you for being so community-minded.
The Senior Activity Center's mission is to provide a daily nutritional meal and support socialization, physical and cognitive activities that will serve the senior population. Seniors older than 60 may pick up a curbside meal, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello. (Enter in the back of the building.) If you would like to help us feed seniors, you may donate to our cause at www.idahogives.org and enter Pocatello Senior Activity Center.