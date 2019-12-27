POCATELLO — Monday — Library, mahjong and pool.

Tuesday — Fit-n-Fall at 11 a.m., lunch at noon and pinochle at 1 p.m.Center will close at 3pm.

Wednesday — Closed for New Year’s Day

Thursday — Breakfast fundraiser 8 to 9:30 a.m., Silver Chords at 9 a.m., Fit-n-Fall at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, pinochle at 1 p.m., free line dance lessons at 2 p.m. and karaoke at 7 p.m.

Friday — Bridge 9 a.m., lunch at noon and dessert by Brookdale, jackpot bingo at 1 p.m., creative writing at 1 p.m., Parkinson boxing at 2:30 p.m. and a dance by DJ Steve Riley at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday — Dance at 7:30 p.m. with DJ John Jones.

The center would like to thank Dr. Cady from Pocatello Periodontics and Idaho Central Credit Union’s Green Team employees for their generosity at Christmas. It’s appreciated!

