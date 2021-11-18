POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center would like to acknowledge and give gratitude to the Idaho Community Foundation. The center was awarded $5,000 to the nutrition program to help feed seniors. The grant was funded (or funded in part) by the Forever Idaho East Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation.
Story continues below video
The nutrition program at the center helps feed seniors over the age of 60 years old for free; suggested donations are welcome but not required to enjoy a nutritious meal. If you would like to know more about the Senior Activity Center lunches, please contact us at 208-233-1212.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.