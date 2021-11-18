Senior Activity Center board members

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center would like to acknowledge and give gratitude to the Idaho Community Foundation. The center was awarded $5,000 to the nutrition program to help feed seniors. The grant was funded (or funded in part) by the Forever Idaho East Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation.

The nutrition program at the center helps feed seniors over the age of 60 years old for free; suggested donations are welcome but not required to enjoy a nutritious meal. If you would like to know more about the Senior Activity Center lunches, please contact us at 208-233-1212.