POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center board President Ernie Naftzger will be addressing issues regarding a petition that is circulating the community regarding the Senior Activity Center and answer any questions. The public is invited to attend on Friday at 3:45 p.m. in the Senior Activity Center dining room.
Senior Activity Center announces meeting on petition
Community Information
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar.
Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Related Products
Latest E-Edition
- Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Trending Today
Articles
- All felonies dropped against accused School District 25 teacher
- Tylee Ryan's cellphone found with her mother
- Registered sex offender accused of possessing child porn, held on $500K bond
- More light shed on autopsies surrounding Daybells
- Local man ends campaign against Pocatello drag queen storytime program
- Idaho man sentenced for attempted rape in church; could spend 20 years in prison
- New urgent care now open in Pocatello
- Coroner: Idaho couple, 2 men killed in fatal Nevada wreck
- Police: 21-year-old woman arrested after battering elderly woman
- Rock Creek Veterinary Services cover wide area
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Sale
- Bedrooms: 2
Mobile
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2