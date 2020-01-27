On Jan. 27 Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, was awarded the Honorary State Future Farmers of America for the state. The award was “presented for outstanding service and support to the Idaho FFA Association and agricultural education in Idaho.” Sen. Nye and House Speaker Rep. Scott Bedke, R-Twin Falls, were the two legislators to receive the award.
Sen. Nye expressed his appreciation to FFA for choosing him as the senator in the Idaho Legislature to receive the award.
“I am deeply honored that FFA recognized my work and support of agriculture in the Idaho Legislature over the years.” Sen. Nye said. “Over 300 students participating in FFA across the state came to Boise to celebrate the importance of agriculture in Idaho. Meeting with the students has renewed my confidence in Idaho’s future.”
“Agriculture is one of the most important cornerstones of our state’s success, and we often forget that, whenever we eat a meal, we owe a debt of gratitude to our farmers.”