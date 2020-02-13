Sen. Mark Nye has announced he will cut his state salary this year. He said that “in concert with the governor’s request of 2% holdback for schools and agencies, it is only fair to follow suit. I will donate this 2% to the state.”
He said: “This is not just symbolic — it is real money. I think that doing this and trying to be frugal right now is the right thing to do.”
Sen. Nye serves the Pocatello area in District 29. He is completing his sixth year in the Legislature and has announced he will run for re-election.