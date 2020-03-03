BOISE — On Monday Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, announced that he has filed for reelection to the Idaho Senate. Sen. Nye served one term in the Idaho House (2014-2016) and is currently finishing his fourth year in the Idaho Senate.
“I am committed to fighting for Pocatello as your senator,” Sen. Nye said. “I have worked to advocate for my district in the Statehouse for years, and I am excited and prepared to continue that commitment. We need to invest more in education and our deteriorating roads. People need help now on property tax relief and affordable college.”
“We have accomplished a lot since I started in the Legislature, but we have a long way to go. Our children and grandchildren deserve the best quality of life, and that starts with action at the legislative level.”