POCATELLO — A section of Quinn Road is closed indefinitely as city crews work on a sewer line. Quinn Road will be closed between Hawthorne Road and Sunny Brook Drive until repairs are complete. Crews will work to dig up the road to make necessary repairs.

Any questions can be answered by calling the Water Pollution Control at 208-234-6254 or the Collections supervisor at 208-705-6441.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.