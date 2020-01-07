POCATELLO — There will be a second Saturday contra dance 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 309 N. Garfield sponsored in part by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. All local talent this month.
Teri Peterson and Eric Limbach, who started this dance a couple of decades ago, will be teaching and calling the dances. RuneStone, Pocatello's megaband that's been playing for more than 15 years (lineup may include Lyman Asay, Liz Cartwright, Judy Del Debbio, Evelyn Hitchcock, Stephanie Luker, Ken King, Karen Bechtel, Craig Knutson and more), will provide the lively Celtic music. No partner or experience needed.
If you are new to contra dancing, please arrive by 7:30 p.m. for the introductory session. Bring a snack to share during the break. Contra dancing is a splendid way to warm up during the winter, get some exercise, meet some fun people, put a smile on your face and gear up for Lava Meltdown.
For more information email austkris@isu.edu. Please join the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PocatelloContra/.