PrintEducation Foundation Logo

The 5th annual Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship application is now open for submission.

 Image courtesy of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

POCATELLO — The School District 25 Education Foundation is pleased to announce the 5th annual Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship application is now open for submission which is marked by an increase in the scholarship award. The scholarship award increased from $2,000 to $3,000 to help fund recipients’ post-high school education at an accredited two-year, four-year or vocational school. Recipients are eligible to renew the scholarship for an additional year if requirements are met, making the potential value of the scholarship $6,000 over two years. Scholarships may be deferred for up to two years.

In 2018, the School District 25 Education Foundation received a nearly $1.5 million gift from the Glenn Perkins Family Living Trust to establish a scholarship fund and benefit high school music and debate programs. Investment earnings are allocated annually toward the Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship. The Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship funds two $3,000 scholarships for eligible learners graduating from Century, Highland and Pocatello high schools and one $3,000 scholarship to benefit an eligible learner graduating from New Horizon High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.