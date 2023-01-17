POCATELLO — The School District 25 Education Foundation is pleased to announce the 5th annual Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship application is now open for submission which is marked by an increase in the scholarship award. The scholarship award increased from $2,000 to $3,000 to help fund recipients’ post-high school education at an accredited two-year, four-year or vocational school. Recipients are eligible to renew the scholarship for an additional year if requirements are met, making the potential value of the scholarship $6,000 over two years. Scholarships may be deferred for up to two years.
In 2018, the School District 25 Education Foundation received a nearly $1.5 million gift from the Glenn Perkins Family Living Trust to establish a scholarship fund and benefit high school music and debate programs. Investment earnings are allocated annually toward the Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship. The Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship funds two $3,000 scholarships for eligible learners graduating from Century, Highland and Pocatello high schools and one $3,000 scholarship to benefit an eligible learner graduating from New Horizon High School.
The remaining portion of the investment income earned through the endowment is dedicated annually to supporting the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 debate and music programs at Century, Highland and Pocatello high schools. In 2023, the amount allocated to each high school program will be $12,500 to split evenly between debate and music programs, which is also a significant increase from previous years.
“We are thrilled with our enhanced ability to continue to financially support important programs like debate and music, as well as provide a significant financial boost to local graduates who plan to pursue post-secondary education,” said Foundation Director Courtney Fisher.
Members of the Foundation Board of Directors attribute the growth of the awards to the advisement received through its finance committee, which was established in 2019 and includes local financial and tax experts. The fund is managed by local financial representative Robert Scovil, Modern Woodmen of America.
“We are thankful to our amazing volunteer board, and especially our skilled financial advisory committee, that has prioritized the continued growth of our investment fund during challenging economic conditions,” said Victoria Byrd, School District 25 Education Foundation board chair.
“The Terry Perkins Scholarship is a premier scholarship, and we continue to extend our gratitude to the Perkins family for this amazing gift that will continue helping students for decades to come,” Byrd said.
In addition to growing its current investments, one of the Foundation’s goals is to increase community awareness about its efforts to support local education through sustained, long-term success.
“Our recent growth demonstrates that the SD 25 Education Foundation presents worthwhile opportunities for any potential investor who wishes to make a significant and meaningful impact on local education,” said Fisher. “We welcome any contribution, large or small, to help us meet our short-term and long-term funding goals.”
